Pompeo, Doğu Akdeniz durumunu NATO Genel Sekreteri'yle görüştü

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Yunanistan'a olan yolculuğu öncesinde NATO Genel Sekreteri Stoltenberg'le Doğu Akdeniz krizi üzerine görüştü.

Dış Haberler

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Mike Pompeo Yunanistan'a gelişinden saatler önce NATO Genel Sekreteri Jens Stoltenberg ile Doğu Akdeniz'deki durumu hafifletme konusunda bir tartışma yaptı.

Daha sonra resmi twitter hesabından paylaşım yapan Pompeo, sorunu Stoltenberg ile tartışmaktan ve "NATO İttifakı birliğinin önemini yinelemekten" "memnun olduğunu" söyledi.

Pompeo gece yarısı civarında Selanik'e varacak.