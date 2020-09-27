Pompeo, Doğu Akdeniz durumunu NATO Genel Sekreteri'yle görüştü

ABD Dışişleri Bakanı Mike Pompeo Yunanistan'a gelişinden saatler önce NATO Genel Sekreteri Jens Stoltenberg ile Doğu Akdeniz'deki durumu hafifletme konusunda bir tartışma yaptı.

Daha sonra resmi twitter hesabından paylaşım yapan Pompeo, sorunu Stoltenberg ile tartışmaktan ve "NATO İttifakı birliğinin önemini yinelemekten" "memnun olduğunu" söyledi.

Pleased to speak today with @NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg to discuss de-escalation of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and reiterate the importance of NATO Alliance unity.